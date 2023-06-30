Journalist claims Liverpool could sign 22-year-old for £50 million

Liverpool are looking to sign the RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, the midfielder has a release close of £60 million in his contract but Liverpool are looking to get the deal done for a fee of around £50 million.

“Szoboszlai has a release clause of £60 million,” Bailey told 90min’s Talking Transfers Podcast. “Obviously that isn’t going to be needed to be paid here. I’m hearing around £50 million, Liverpool can get this done. But a spectacular player, really good.

“I think he is a CAM [central attacking midfielder]. I like him. I think he’s up front in a three-man midfield. I think it’s far superior to Mount and Fernandes, personally.”

The 22-year-old Hungarian midfielder is certainly one of the most promising talents in the Bundesliga and he should prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Liverpool.

The Reds need to add technical ability and creativity in the middle of the park and the 22-year-old could be the ideal replacement for players like Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion and it appears that the Hungarian international will be their second midfield signing of the summer.

The 22-year-old midfielder picked up 10 goals and 13 assists across all competitions last season and he could improve Liverpool immensely in the middle of the park.

