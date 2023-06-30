Roy Hodgson could hold the key to Crystal Palace keeping hold of Wilfried Zaha

As of midnight on Friday night, Wilfried Zaha’s contract with Crystal Palace is finished and he will no longer belong to the south Londoners.

A player who is, by common decree, the best that the Eagles have in their ranks, would appear to have plenty of offers to move including from Lazio and Fenerbahce according to the Daily Mail.

Sky Sports News also noted that Cristiano Ronaldo’s current club, Al Nassr, offered the player a huge £15m a year earlier this month.

BREAKING: Wilfried Zaha receives a huge offer from Saudi club Al Nassr worth £15m a year ? pic.twitter.com/DPOnp57Saf — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 6, 2023

Zaha has a stated aim of playing in the Champions League, and at 30 years of age time is running out for the attacker to test himself against the best that the continent has to offer.

That could complicate matters for Palace, who the Daily Mail note have offered him a massive £200,000 per week to stay with the club – the most money that a Palace player has been offered in history.

More Stories / Latest News Christian Falk: Dortmund’s halted transfer pursuit opens door for West Ham swoop of midfield all-rounder Chelsea set to rival Man United for Argentinian World Cup winner Erik Ten Hag considering making Mason Greenwood transfer decision

The one ace that they could have up their sleeve is that Roy Hodgson has been recently confirmed as the new manager for at least another season, per BBC Sport.

It was abundantly clear what an impact the former England manager had upon the Eagles when he took over from Patrick Vieira last season, and with a whole season ahead of Hodgson to work with such a talented group of players, rather than just a couple of months, whose to say that Zaha can’t realise his Champions League dreams by remaining at Selhurst Park.