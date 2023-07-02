Manchester City reportedly have a pressing concern over getting rid of Joao Cancelo in this summer’s transfer window.

The Portugal international has struggled for playing time at the Etihad Stadium, and he also didn’t exactly set the world alight in his loan at Bayern Munich for the second half of last season.

According to The Athletic, Cancelo, who could have an asking price of around £50million, is a concern for City, with the club keen to find a solution for him as soon as possible.

This follows Fabrizio Romano claiming Arsenal had some contact over the potential deal, so it will be interesting to see if the Gunners step things up in the coming weeks…

Manchester City want to find a solution for João Cancelo before the pre-season as Portuguese fullback will be available on the market. ?? #MCFC Discussions will take place soon as the interest of Barcelona remains strong — Arsenal also had contacts on player side. pic.twitter.com/mJyPcMwCPW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2023

Arsenal notably signed both Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from City last summer, and the pair settled in very well, helping turn Mikel Arteta’s side into serious title contenders again for the first time in years.

That might make City reluctant to let another top player like Cancelo move to the Emirates Stadium, but they’re also clearly eager to get the 29-year-old off their books.

Arsenal would do well to pounce on this opportunity, as Cancelo is a more natural right-back than Ben White, and could give Arteta’s team a new dimension on that side if he joins.