Exclusive: Man United star’s future depends on transfer proposals but loan unlikely, says expert

Jadon Sancho has not been told that he’s out of the Manchester United project, but his future doesn’t seem entirely clear just yet.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the reporter explaining that Sancho’s future could hinge on what kind of offers come in for him this summer.

Romano did suggest, however, that a loan exit for the England international is something which currently looks unlikely, though that could perhaps change later on in the transfer window, depending on how things develop.

“Another player attracting speculation, but the truth is the situation is very quiet around Sancho at the moment,” Romano said.

“I’m sure there’s a chance for him to stay at Manchester United, of course it will depend on the proposals but he’s not out of the project.

“The situation remains quiet. I don’t see a loan being possible for him at this stage, but then let’s see later in the window.”

Sancho has struggled to find his best form at Old Trafford, so it’s perhaps not too surprising to see there is some doubt over his future ahead of next season.

United will really need the 23-year-old to get back to his best quickly, or he’s surely going to join the long list of big-name flops to recently join the club, such as Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and Harry Maguire.