"At an advanced stage" – Arsenal continuing talks over exciting transfer, player wants the move

Arsenal are reportedly in advanced talks over the transfer of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, with the player keen to make the move to the Emirates Stadium.

Timber has shown himself to be a hugely exciting prospect at Ajax, and it would not be at all surprising if he were to have a huge impact at Arsenal.

The Gunners were a little short of depth in defence last season, with William Saliba’s injury badly exposing Arteta’s side in some key matches, as only Rob Holding could really come in in his place.

Timber, meanwhile, would provide an option at centre-back or right-back, so could be a useful option in a number of areas, whilst also allowing Ben White to move from from playing on the right to his more natural role in the middle.

