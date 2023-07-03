“At an advanced stage” – Arsenal continuing talks over exciting transfer, player wants the move

Arsenal are reportedly in advanced talks over the transfer of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, with the player keen to make the move to the Emirates Stadium.

See below for the video report from Mark McAdam on Sky Sports News, with the journalist explaining that Mikel Arteta looks to be closing in on another significant target for his squad rebuild this summer…

?| Talks are at an advanced stage with Ajax over the signing of defender Jurrien Timber. ?? The final valuation and structure is being discussed for the player who wants to make the move to the Emirates.? [via @markmcadamtv]. pic.twitter.com/RQL18RfQqg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 3, 2023

Timber has shown himself to be a hugely exciting prospect at Ajax, and it would not be at all surprising if he were to have a huge impact at Arsenal.

The Gunners were a little short of depth in defence last season, with William Saliba’s injury badly exposing Arteta’s side in some key matches, as only Rob Holding could really come in in his place.

Timber, meanwhile, would provide an option at centre-back or right-back, so could be a useful option in a number of areas, whilst also allowing Ben White to move from from playing on the right to his more natural role in the middle.