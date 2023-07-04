Barcelona out of luck again as they’re beaten to the signing of Arda Guler

Things appear to be going from bad to worse for Barcelona in this summer’s transfer market, after it was confirmed on Tuesday night that they had lost out on the signing of exciting Fenerbahce star, Arda Guler.

What’s perhaps worse for president, Joan Laporta, and first-team coach, Xavi Hernandez, is that arch rivals, Real Madrid, are going to be the beneficiaries of his services.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), Los Blancos are, apparently, paying more than his €17.5m release clause in order to secure the 18-year-old.

With the likes of Jude Bellingham having been signed this summer and Kylian Mbappe thought to be signing on next summer, it is understandable why the player would be seduced at the prospect of playing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barcelona still appear to be in dire financial straits, unable to register the contracts of current players until more stars are taken off the books and sold.

Vitor Roque to Barcelona, here we go! Brazilian gem born in 2005 will play for Barça. ????? #FCB Understand documents are also done! Agreement fixed as Barça and Athletico Paranaense are checking all contracts. ?? Current plan is for Vitor to join Barça in January 2024. pic.twitter.com/yhH8gaBP5H — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2023

The Catalan outfit are just about managing to keep their heads above water at present and it was announced earlier on Tuesday that they had secured Brazilian sensation, Vitor Roque, so not everything is bad at present.

What Guler’s decision does show, however, is that Barca will take some while to be back to their best and that means a grudging acceptance that until then, they are not the most attractive proposition for players.