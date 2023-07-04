Eddie Howe considers bringing Man United target to Newcastle but £60m fee problematic

Eddie Howe will spend the summer trying to improve his squad ahead of Newcastle’s return to the Champions League next season and a Crytal Palace star has emerged as a potential option for the Magpies boss.

Newcastle have already brought in Sandro Tonali from AC Milan as part of a €70m deal and now Howe is looking to add to his defence.

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is a target for Newcastle but the London club want £60m to part ways with the England international. The centre-back’s recent England breakthrough has meant that the Eagles have hiked his price up as the defender featured in last month’s qualifier win over Malta.

Guehi is just one of a number of names on Howe’s shortlist as the Magpies are unlikely to match Guehi’s €60m asking price.

Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio is one name being linked to St. James’ Park, states the report, with Manchester United’s Harry Maguire another star being tipped with a move to Newcastle in recent weeks.

Guehi is on the list of several other Premier League clubs with the Manchester Evening News reporting that Man United are interested in bringing the 22-year-old to Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag is in the market for a new centre-back but just like Newcastle, it will be hard to see the Red Devils paying £60m for the defender.