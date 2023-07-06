Exclusive: Most likely destination for Tottenham’s Harry Kane named by reliable journalist

The future of Tottenham Hotspur talisman, Harry Kane, remains an unknown at present with the player not due to return to pre-season training yet.

It’s believed that he might be willing to sit down with new Spurs manager, Ange Postecoglou, for a conversation over his future, though it may well end up being a meeting where both are just going through the motions.

Bayern Munich have already made one offer for Kane’s services which was immediately rebuffed by Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, but it’s expected that the Bundesliga champions will soon make another.

Importantly, there’s also a belief that Kane himself is open to the move and that really puts the cat amongst the pigeons as to what Levy does next.

Reliable journalist, Jonathan Johnson, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack, has named the most likely destination(s) where Kane will end up plying his trade during the 2023/24 season and beyond.

‘When a player of his (Kane’s) quality is potentially on the market, you’re going to get a lot of clubs interested, including Bayern Munich, so it will be interesting to see if PSG really consider Kane as being the right profile for them,’ he wrote.

‘Personally, I don’t see PSG as being the best fit for Kane, and I’m not sure that their project will really be attractive enough to convince him. If he is to move abroad, I think the cultural change might be a bigger factor in France than it would be in Germany.

‘I also still think Kane’s most likely destination will be somewhere else in the Premier League, or staying at Tottenham.’

Given his age, experience and what he would bring to any potential purchaser, it’s right that he wouldn’t come cheap, though there is an element of risk in Levy’s current stance.

Kane could, theoretically, move in a year’s time for free, leaving a gaping financial hole in the club coffers which would be filled should he move this summer.

Perhaps Levy’s high stakes move will actually pay off as Johnson says, and to that end every Spurs fan will have to eat a big slice of humble pie.