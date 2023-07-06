West Ham keen on Premier League winger who is ready to leave current club for more regular football

In just a few days time West Ham United’s first-team will be back in pre-season training and the memories of that famous night in Prague will be consigned to Hammers history.

The Europa Conference League title win will never be forgotten by the east Londoners of course and nor should it, but now is the time to look forward rather than back, and see which new memories can be created in the 2023/24 campaign.

David Moyes has the chance to take the club to even greater heights and, as long as he recruits well in the summer, there’s no reason whatsoever why West Ham can’t build on last season’s success.

One player that is ready to leave his current club according to reliable journalist, Ben Jacobs, is Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Callum Hudson-Odoi wants to leave Chelsea for regular first-team football. As revealed last week, Fulham one of the leading contenders. Milan, Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Crystal Palace have enquired. Newcastle interest only historical.? pic.twitter.com/jZhhpQT3Wt — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 4, 2023

West Ham are one of three London clubs interested along with Fulham and Crystal Palace, whilst Jacobs’ tweet also references the interest of Nottingham Forest and Milan.

More Stories / Latest News Agbonlahor says Palace could sign Brazilian free agent as Zaha replacement Daniel Farke invites unseen young Leeds player to his first training session Exclusive: Liverpool’s transfer U-turn on Ligue 1 star is probably justified, says French football expert

It could be quite the battle to land the winger who is believed to want more regular football.

Given their automatic entry into the Europa League and the fact that the player wouldn’t have to uproot from his current base, the Hammers can consider themselves in the mix, and it will be down to Moyes and his staff to convince the player that the London Stadium will be where his ambitions will be realised.