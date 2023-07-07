Man United set up interest in Serie A hitman as Ten Hag cools Harry Kane interest

Manchester United are reportedly turning their attention to Rasmus Hojlund as they seek to bolster their attacking options.

That’s according to a recent report from TalkSPORT, who claim Erik Ten Hag is set to target the young Denmark international as he looks to add at least one new outright striker to his options ahead of next season, which, after finishing third last season, will include Champions League football.

The Red Devils had initially set their sights on acquiring the services of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. However, the London club’s firm stance against selling their star player to a direct Premier League rival has forced United and Ten Hag to explore other avenues.

Hojlund, 20, currently plays for Serie A Atalanta and has already seen comparisons to the likes of Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

The Danish forward has been in fine form, catching the eye with his impressive performances and clinical finishing. At just 23 years old, Hojlund possesses immense potential and fits the profile of a young, dynamic player that United typically seeks.

While the absence of Kane may be a disappointment for Manchester United fans, the potential acquisition of Atalanta’s number 17 offers an exciting prospect for the club’s attacking line. With his pace, technical ability, and eye for goal, Hojlund could add a new dimension to United’s forward line, complementing the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Negotiations between Manchester United and Atlanta are believed to be in the early stages, and it remains to be seen whether a deal can be struck. Nonetheless, if United can secure the services of the highly-rated 20-year-old, it could prove to be a shrewd move, providing them with a promising young talent who can thrive in the Premier League and contribute to their quest for silverware.

