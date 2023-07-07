Manchester United to submit final offer of £47 million for 27-year-old star

Manchester United continue their pursuit of the Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana despite having a bid rejected for the goalkeeper.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Manchester United have held talks with Inter Milan and they are ready to submit an improved and final offer of around £47 million for the 27-year-old Cameroon international by the weekend.

Onana has been outstanding for Inter Milan this past season and he helped them reach the final of the UEFA Champions League.

There is no doubt that he would be a superb acquisition for Manchester United who are in desperate need of a quality goalkeeper. The Red Devils parted ways with David De Gea whose contract expired last month.

They will need to bring in a top-class goalkeeper before this season begins and Onana certainly fits the profile.

The 27-year-old has proven himself in European football with Ajax and Inter Milan. In addition to that, he has already worked under the current Manchester United manager during their time together at Ajax.

The 27-year-old knows Erik ten Hag’s philosophy and he should be able to settle in at Manchester United with ease.

Onana fits the Dutchman’s requirements of a keeper with impressive distribution skills, and he could be a better fit for Manchester United than David De Gea.

It will be interesting to see if Inter Milan are willing to accept Manchester United’s final offer when it is presented. The 27-year-old is thought to be open to the transfer and he is waiting for the two clubs to reach an agreement.

