Saudi Arabian clubs looking to lure Man United target to Middle East for just £30m

Man United are believed to have rekindled their interest in Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat this week but clubs in Saudi Arabia are now trying to lure the Morocco star to their country.

Amrabat’s stock rose massively following his impressive displays at the 2022 World Cup with Morocco and was linked with several moves in January, however, Fiorentina refused to sell mid-season.

One of those clubs was Man United but the Premier League giants ended up signing Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich instead.

The Daily Mail reported this week that United have rekindled interest in Fiorentina midfielder but now Amrabat has received offers from Saudi Arabian clubs ahead of a potential move this summer, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.

? Sofyan Amrabat has received offers from Saudi Arabia. ????? (Source: @DiMarzio ) pic.twitter.com/xyP0yI6bzq — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 7, 2023

The Mail’s report states that Fiorentina are ready to sell Amrabat for just £30m ahead of the new season which would be a bargain for one of his suitors.

The 26-year-old would be a great addition for Man United having already added Mason Mount to their midfield selections. Players such as Scott McTominay and Fred could leave Old Trafford in the coming weeks and for £30m, the Morocco star would be an upgrade whilst also allowing United to spend money elsewhere.