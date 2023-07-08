Atletico Madrid great receives dizzying offer from Al Ahli

Another day, another huge offer for a European great from a team in the Saudi Pro League.

On this occasion, it’s Atletico Madrid that are being targeted by Al Ahli and, as with any other team from the top five European leagues, the Rojiblancos could have their work cut out in keeping hold of their stars.

Though there have been one or two players – Lionel Messi and Luka Modric for example – that have turned down the apparent riches on offer in the Middle East, plenty more are taking up the option of a contract that could have them and their families financially secure for life.

That is what the best of the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un and the Bundesliga are now up against.

At present they have the prestige and the history, but none can compete with the mind boggling salaries on offer in Saudi.

For players it’s a straight choice between money or playing for a team revered around the world, and even if the Saudi Pro League teams don’t get their men this summer, they’re not going away.

A rethink at the top level of European and world football is therefore not only necessary, it’s imperative.

With 11 months left on his current contract at Atletico Madrid, coach Diego Simeone has apparently been approached with a ‘dizzying offer’ according to MARCA.

Fortunately for his paymasters, the all-time Rojiblanco great has turned down Al Ahli’s overtures say ESPN sources.

That’s not to say that in the future the Argentinian won’t be tempted, though Atleti can head off any further potential transfer embarrassment by offering Cholo a new deal.