Man United make number one decision following De Gea announcement

Manchester United are prepared to hand Andre Onana their number-one jersey.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who believes Onana, 27, is on the verge of replacing David De Gea as the Red Devils’ first-choice goalkeeper.

De Gea, 32, was facing an uncertain future after his contract expired at the end of last month, and although the 32-year-old wanted to stay at Old Trafford, after being offered a new contract only to see the club withdraw it before returning with an even lower offer, the Spaniard opted against renewing.

Confirming he has left the 20-time league winners, the former Spain international posted his decision on social media.

I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters. I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible… pic.twitter.com/6R7ezOEf1E — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 8, 2023

And with the Red Devils closing in on Onana for around £45m, Jones believes it is only a matter of time before the Cameroon shot-stopper becomes United’s new first-choice goalkeeper.

“United always stood by the fact that July would be pivotal for them in rebuilding the squad, and they now have a deal for Onana within reach to follow on the back of Mount’s unveiling,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“Onana’s arrival would lift the spirits in the United fanbase, this changes the way they play out of the back and improves their chances of getting up to speed with how Ten Hag wants to improve his side stylistically.

“The No.1 shirt is waiting for him at Old Trafford, and he will leave Inter in the coming days if the next phase of discussions can be closed out smoothly.

“There is a confidence that it will happen after talks over the weekend to underline their intentions to get this deal done around £45m, there is also optimism that side of things will work out. To get two big signings through the door for £100m will be impressive.”

During his first, and quite possibly, last, year with Inter Milan, Onana, who has four years left on his deal, has kept 19 clean sheets in 41 games in all competitions.