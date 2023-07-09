Newcastle in pole position to sign 26-year-old Premier League defender

Newcastle United could now make a move for the Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney this summer.

Apparently, the Magpies wanted to sign Antonee Robinson from Fulham before he signed a new contract with the London club.

A report from Football Insider claims that the Magpies could look to move for the 26-year-old Scottish international. Apparently, Manchester City are keeping tabs on the player as well but Newcastle are in pole position.

Tierney struggled for regular game time at Arsenal last season and he might need to leave the club in order to play regularly.

A move away from Arsenal would be ideal for the Scottish international and Newcastle could provide him with the opportunity to play every week. The Magpies need to bring in a quality left-back this summer.

They used Dan Burn as the left-back last season but the experienced defender is more suited to a central role. Signing a specialist left-back will help Newcastle going forward as well.

Tierney was rated highly around Europe during his time at Celtic and there is no doubt that he is a massive talent with a big future ahead of him.

The Scottish international is still only 26 and he is likely to improve further in the coming seasons.

Newcastle have secured Champions League qualification and they will be an attractive destination for most players. Tierney could be attracted to the idea of playing for them next season.

Newcastle certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with a concrete proposal in the coming weeks.