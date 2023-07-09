PSG have joined the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris, according to Daily Record.

The report suggests that Lloris’ representatives are hoping for Tottenham to allow him to leave on a free transfer as a gesture of goodwill after his 11-year tenure with the club.

However, it adds that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy reportedly plans to seek a transfer fee from PSG and will not permit Lloris to depart on a free.

It is widely known that Tottenham are actively looking to cash in on the French goalkeeper during this summer transfer window. The player himself has also admitted that he wants to leave the club this summer calling it the “end of an era”.

The club has already secured a replacement in the form of Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, whom they signed from Empoli for a reported fee of £16 million.

He has also been strongly linked with Inter Milan who have accelerated their pursuit as they plan to replace Andre Onana who is close to agreeing a deal with Manchester United.