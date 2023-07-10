Andre Onana Manchester United wages and contract details finalised in transfer meeting today

Andre Onana’s Manchester United wages and contract details reportedly look to have been agreed following a meeting earlier today.

The Inter Milan goalkeeper is edging closer to joining Man Utd on a five-year deal worth €7million a year, according to Italian outlet Sport Mediaset, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Onana has shone in his time in Serie A, and was also a key performer for Inter as they made a slightly surprising run to the Champions League final last season, where they lost 1-0 to Manchester City.

The Cameroon international undoubtedly looks an important signing for the Red Devils, who surely needed an upgrade on David de Gea anyway, though the Spaniard has now also just left the club at the end of his contract.

The report adds that United now need to reach an agreement with Inter, though it’s suggested this could now be close.

A formal offer is expected this afternoon, with United possibly set to pay as much as €60million to land the 27-year-old shot-stopper.