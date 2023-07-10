“Broke his heart” – Reece James’ father highlights how much his son loves Chelsea

Reece James has been at Chelsea his whole career and the defender’s father has now highlighted how much he loves the West London club. 

The 23-year-old joined Chelsea’s youth set-up back in 2007 and achieved what many dream of as the right-back came through every level before eventually making it to the first team.

James has gone on to make 147 appearances for the Blues since making his debut in 2019, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further 20.

The Englishman’s father has now been expressing how much his son loves Chelsea and stated that the defender has the ambition to be the club’s captain one day.

“His ambition is to wear the Chelsea armband and captain the side,” Nigel James told The Beautiful Game Podcast via Fabrizio Romano.

“It broke his heart the season that we’ve had just gone. Losing games… it really hurt him.”

These words will only elevate Chelsea fans’ love for their right-back as many players in the sport these days really don’t care about the club they are at and would move in a heartbeat if something bigger and better came along.

James sees himself at Chelsea for a long time and with a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2028, there is more than enough time for the right-back to achieve his goal of becoming captain of the club.

