Tottenham receive offer for defender with decision to leave in player’s hands

Tottenham have received an offer from Galatasaray for defender Davinson Sanchez as the Premier League club are willing to let the centre-back leave this summer.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the verbal offer is around €9m and that the decision to leave Spurs is in the player’s hands. There are two/three other clubs interested in the 27-year-old as an exit looks likely for the Colombian star.

New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is in the market for a new centre-back before the new campaign begins and should Sanchez stay it is likely that his game time will be reduced from the previous season.

Galatasaray have sent verbal proposal to Tottenham for Davinson Sánchez — confirmed. ??? #Galatasaray Understand proposal is around €9m fee but Sánchez also has 2/3 more clubs now keen on signing him. Spurs are prepared to let him leave, up to the player. pic.twitter.com/kEQOby4qMp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2023

Fabrizio Romano reported last week that Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba remains on Tottenham’s list of centre-back targets with talks said to be still ongoing in order to bring the defender to North London. Spurs are also discussing a move with Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven and according to the transfer journalist, the Premier League side will only sign one of them based on who will be the cheapest.

This summer will see plenty of changes at Spurs as Postecogclou looks to make an impact from the get-go, with the Tottenham backline ready for a huge makeover.