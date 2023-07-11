Exclusive: Key Arsenal player set for new transfer approaches in the next few days, says journalist

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is set to be approached by Saudi Pro League clubs again in the next few days, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Ghana international has been a key player for the Gunners, and it’s clear they won’t let him leave on the cheap, but it looks like doubts over his future remain.

Arsenal fans will surely have mixed feelings about this after Partey’s superb form for so much of last season, but it also seems evident that Mikel Arteta is rebuilding with a younger crop of midfield players ahead of the new campaign.

Declan Rice and Kai Havertz coming in should give Arsenal something different in that area of the pitch, and Partey will perhaps have to look elsewhere to continue his career elsewhere.

For now, Romano says the 30-year-old’s priority is to remain in Europe, but it seems the strongest interest appears to be coming from Saudi Arabian clubs.

“I’m told Saudi clubs will try to approach Thomas Partey again in the next few days,” Romano said.

“On the player side, the priority remains European football and he wants to continue in Europe. Let’s see if Saudi clubs will be able to change his mind.

“As previously reported, it will also be important to persuade Arsenal because they want an important fee to let Partey go.”

