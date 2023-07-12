After Rice: West Ham star issues ‘come get me’ plea to Jose Mourinho

Gianluca Scamacca appeared to hint that he would be happy to leave West Ham this summer if Jose Mourinho’s Roma were to move for him.

The striker did, however, in the same breath admit he is comfortable in the English capital, providing some form of relief to David Moyes following the big-money departure of Declan Rice.

“Rome is home to me,” the Italian told La Gazzetta dello Sport (via the Evening Standard).

“Francesco Totti has been my idol since I was a kid and which player wouldn’t dream of being coached by Mourinho? I am convinced he would motivate me and I would improve even more.

“But now I’m a West Ham player and, despite all the rumours, I feel good here.”

Whilst the pair can’t quite be compared just yet in terms of team impact – thanks in no small part to the £30.5m signing’s injury problems last term – one might expect that the Hammers still hold high hopes for the 24-year-old.

Certainly, the current stance is that the player is not for sale this summer, and the club will no doubt hope to finally witness the goalscoring best from Scamacca in 2023/24 – provided that he can avoid any further serious injury issues.