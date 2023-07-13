Saudi Arabian side ready to offer Liverpool big money for Fabinho in surprise transfer twist

Saudi Arabian champions Al Ittihad are set to approach Liverpool with an offer to buy midfielder Fabinho but the Reds are unlikely to let him go without a replacement.

David Ornstein is reporting for The Athletic that a bid expected to be worth £40m is set to arrive at Liverpool’s door soon and the transfer journalist states that a decision will move quickly one way or the other.

The 29-year-old has been a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad in recent season’s and it is believed the Premier League giants will not let him go without bringing in another star. The Brazilian has three years remaining on his current deal and an exit would be a real shock to fans of the club as this is a deal that has come out of nowhere.

That replacement for Fabinho could come in the from of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia as the Reds are working on a deal for the Saints star. Klopp has already added Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig this summer but with the Reds short of midfielders last season, could their situation be the same for the upcoming campaign.

James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left at the end of their contracts in June while Fabio Carvalho, another option, as joined Leipzig on loan. There is now interest from Saudi Arabia in Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago: Jurgen Klopp cannot afford to let all, or even two, of them go as it would once again leave the Merseyside club short in the middle of the park.