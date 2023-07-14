The feel good factor that pervades around St. James’ Park on match day seems to be having an effect in and around Newcastle ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Supporters are flooding back to watch their heroes, and players want to play for the Magpies again.

The entire mood around the city and football club has changed ever since the Saudi Public Investment Fund took over and appointed Eddie Howe as the manager.

As for the club’s recruitment department, they appear to have got things spot on time and time again over the past 18 months, with each signing slotting in brilliantly.

If the summer break hasn’t killed any momentum, then Newcastle are going to be one of the teams to watch next season.

Having the likes of Sandro Tonali join them can only send out a message to their opponents that they are a club that are really going places again, and all they need now to cement Howe’s reign is some silverware in the cabinet.

It’s no real surprise that Juventus star, Federico Chiesa is ‘intrigued’ by the current Newcastle project and wouldn’t necessarily be averse to a move according to Corriere della Sera.

With a market value of €40m according to transfermarkt, the player would likely be within the Magpies transfer budget, though Financial Fair Play concerns may mean the club need to offload one or two fringe players to help balance the books.

If Howe is able to add Chiesa to his attack, his frontline will be the envy of many Premier League and Champions League clubs, and give Newcastle a real shot at long overdue success.