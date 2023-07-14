Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson’s move to Saudi could be derailed by cash shortage

With Jordan Henderson having reportedly already agreed on a move to the Saudi Pro League, it would make life difficult for the Liverpool captain if the deal was to be derailed.

The Daily Mail note that the 33-year-old quickly agreed terms on a sensational £700,000 per week transfer to Al Ettifaq where his former colleague, Steven Gerrard, is now the manager.

It’s thought that Henderson was initially reticent about making the move but apparent confirmation that it won’t affect his international ambitions ahead of the 2024 European Championship is likely the reason why the player has decided not to look this particular gift horse in the mouth.

If Al Ettifaq can get this deal over the line, it would be one of the most symbolic captures from this summer’s player grab for the Pro League.

However, the deal looks like it could be on the verge of collapse.

The Daily Mail also note that Gerrard’s side aren’t one of those that have been taken over by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and as such they don’t have the limitless resources of the top sides.

With Liverpool apparently insisting on a £20m fee for Henderson and the player’s contract taking up a potential £35m drain on club finances, they are struggling to raise the transfer fee to get the deal done.

If this means that the captain has to end up going back to the club with his tail between his legs, it will be interesting to see just how welcoming Jurgen Klopp and the fan base remains.