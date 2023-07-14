Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven.

The north London outfit have been trying to sign the 22-year-old in recent weeks but a report from Evening Standard claims that they fear Liverpool could hijack a move for the Dutchman.

Apparently, Liverpool are keen on signing the 22-year-old as well and they are looking to bring in a central defender of a similar profile.

Van de Ven was outstanding for Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga last season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for both clubs.

The left-sided central defender is versatile enough to operate as a left-back as well and he could be an asset for both teams.

Neither side have managed to secure Champions League qualification for the next season and it could be an even contest for his signature.

Liverpool have prioritised midfield signings this summer and they have already spent a significant amount of money on the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

It will be interesting to see if they are willing to compete with Tottenham for the Dutchman’s signature.

Tottenham conceded 63 goals in the league glass season and they will need to tighten up defensively. Similarly, the likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip were quite disappointing last season and Liverpool must look to bring in an upgrade.

The opportunity to play for both clubs will be an exciting option for the Dutch defender and he will be tempted to secure a move to the Premier League this summer.