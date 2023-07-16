Big-name Man City star reaches agreement with Saudi Arabian club with player keen on move

Al Ahli have verbally agreed personal terms with Man City star Riyad Mahrez over a move to Saudi Arabia this summer but there is still a long way to go in a potential transfer.

Both clubs will need to agree on a fee for the winger in order for the transfer to progress as the Man City star has a contract at the Etihad until 2025. According to Ben Jacobs, work will be done on the club-to-club side over the next 24-48 hours in order to see if a move can happen.

Mahrez is believed to be keen on the move to the Middle East and Al-Ahli hope to get a deal done fast.

Mahrez has been a crucial player for Pep Guardiola over the last five years but his importance decreased last season. Although the Algerian star played 47 games, in which he scored 15 goals and assisted a further 13, the winger lost his place in the City manager’s best eleven.

At 32 years old, the former Leicester star may think his time at City is nearly up and with Al Ahli offering him big money to move, this summer may be the perfect time to cash in.