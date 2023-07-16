Napoli want Tottenham midfielder on loan but the club wants a permanent deal – report

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli have made an approach to Tottenham regarding the potential signing of midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

He claims that the negotiations between the two clubs are still in the early stages and there is already a disagreement regarding the structure of the deal.

While Napoli are keen on signing him on loan with an option to buy, the North London club wants a permanent deal or a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

??| Napoli want #Tottenham’s Giovanni Lo Celso on loan. Spurs want a permanent deal. [@DiMarzio] pic.twitter.com/Bm1RffI14P — The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) July 16, 2023

The Argentine was deemed surplus to requirements by former Spurs manager Antonio Conte and spent the last 18 months on loan at Villarreal, where he made a significant impact.

Apart from Napoli, Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Lo Celso. Reports suggest that Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez views him as a potential replacement for Sergio Busquets.

He has also been linked with a move to Aston Villa. Argentinian journalist Gaston Edul previously reported that Aston Villa are in talks with the player and could potentially make an offer for him.

Lo Celso’s former coach, Unai Emery, who is currently in charge of Villa, has been reportedly interested in reuniting with the midfielder.

The player is apparently keen on leaving Spurs this summer in search of regular playing time but it remains to be seen whether he joins the Serie A winners, the La Liga winners or stays in England reuniting with Emery.