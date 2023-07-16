Video: Harry Kane comes face to face with Daniel Levy at Tottenham training amid Bayern Munich interest

The future of Harry Kane heading into the new season is still uncertain as Bayern Munich push to sign the England international and the striker came face to face with the man rejecting the German giants’ bids during pre-season training in Australia. 

Bayern have seen two bids rejected by Spurs so far this summer for the 29-year-old, with the latest in the region of €80m (£68.5m) plus add-ons. The German club’s honorary president Uli Hoeness is confident Tottenham striker will move to the Bundesliga as he has indicated to them in their talks that it is his wish.

Despite the uncertainty, the Englishman has gone on tour with Spurs and the superstar came face to face with Daniel Levy before quickly shaking his hand and going on.

