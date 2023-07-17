PSG still actively pursuing potential Harry Kane Bayern Munich transfer hijack

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly still actively pursuing the potential transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane as they could rival Bayern Munich for the England international.

Kane has been one of the best strikers in world football for many years but he’s yet to win any trophies, so one imagines he’ll have a big decision to make on his future this summer as he heads into the final year of his contract with Spurs.

According to Foot Mercato, PSG are actively pursuing Kane, and could make Tottenham an offer they can’t refuse this summer, which could perhaps provide an issue to Bayern, who aren’t exactly well known for spending crazy amounts of money on players.

PSG have Kylian Mbappe in the final year of his contract too, so a signing like Kane strengthening their attack could definitely be useful for new manager Luis Enrique.

Kane could surely win titles at the Parc des Princes, with PSG tending to dominate the domestic scene, while they will also likely be serious contenders for the Champions League before too long.