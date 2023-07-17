Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says Man Utd asked about star but he’s now likely to complete another transfer

Manchester United asked about the situation of Xavi Simons earlier in the summer but he’s now more likely to complete a loan transfer to RB Leipzig, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Simons is leaving PSV to return to Paris Saint-Germain after they triggered his buy-back clause, but he’s not looking set for Man Utd as he’ll be moving on loan to Leipzig instead, in all probability.

Still, it seems the Red Devils had some interest in the talented 20-year-old as they wanted to enquire about his situation earlier in the summer, before ultimately deciding to focus on other priorities.

United are pretty well stocked in the attacking midfield department after signing Christian Eriksen last summer and Mason Mount this year, while they also have the excellent Bruno Fernandes in that area of the pitch.

Simons could have been another exciting option but it doesn’t look like something that will be happening for MUFC any time soon.

Discussing United and midfielders, Romano said: “Erik ten Hag knows that Amrabat is on the market and it could be one to watch but it’s not a priority, and also there is an awareness that Fiorentina are difficult to negotiate with, so he won’t come cheap. He’s one of a number of names on United’s list in that position.

“One other player who was looked at earlier this summer was Xavi Simons, who is now returning to PSG after they triggered their buy-back clause with PSV. It was just a contact between Man United and Xavi Simons side to understand what was happening between PSV, PSG and more.

“Man United appreciate Simons and wanted to be informed on his situation, but nothing is happening because they already have many players in his position and he will probably join RB Leipzig on loan as his next move.

“United have also been linked in some reports with Leon Goretzka, but honestly I’m not aware of anything concrete as of now for Goretzka. Bayern can’t lose too many players in that position, so at the moment it is not something concrete.”