Burnley in three-way fight for highly-rated Man United star

As Erik ten Hag continues to rebuild at Manchester United, there will be some youngsters that need to be loaned out in order to get some top level experience before being brought back to Old Trafford.

Though there is an evident need for the Red Devils to be challenging at the top end of the Premier League and in Europe again now, so there needs to be one eye kept on the future of the club, and if talent is able to be developed elsewhere but is for their ultimate benefit, it’s a win all round.

One player who appears certain to make the grade at some point is young Amad Diallo, though he’s still a little raw for United and, as such, is unlikely to be considered by the Dutchman for another season.

The Daily Mail do suggest that ten Hag wants to take a look at all of his players during Man United’s tour of the United States before making a final decision, but with a three-way fight developing for Amad’s services, there’ll be no shortage of takers to extend the player’s footballing education.

The outlet note that Burnley, Sheffield United and Leicester City are all interested, and if ten Hag doesn’t feel that Amad will get much more than some cursory minutes in the early rounds of the cup competitions, there’s little point in having him train and play with the youth teams.

All three teams will undoubtedly give their best pitch, and it remains to be seen where the youngster ends up at the start of the 2023/24 campaign.