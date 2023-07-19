Chelsea fans will be feeling smug as Arsenal new-boy Kai Havertz messes up Cross & Volley Challenge

Chelsea fans may well be feeling pretty vindicated about Kai Havertz after he totally messed up last night’s Cross & Volley Challenge for Arsenal.

The Germany international endured a difficult time at Chelsea before leaving for the Emirates Stadium this summer, and it’s fair to say he’s not exactly looking that sharp in pre-season so far.

Arsenal fans will of course not exactly be panicking yet, as this wasn’t a proper game of football, but it is perhaps a bit alarming how badly Havertz did in this challenge as he failed to score a single goal, and often blazed over without even making the goalkeeper work…

Kai Havertz channels his inner Timo Werner, scores zero in Cross & Volley Challenge. Might want to look away Arsenal fans. ??? pic.twitter.com/1MxjaleVHX — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 19, 2023

Havertz looked like a huge talent during his time at Bayer Leverkusen as a youngster, but it’s just not quite happened for him in English football and it will be interesting to see if Mikel Arteta can work his magic on him and revive his career.

For now, however, Chelsea fans will surely feel they sold Havertz at the right time!