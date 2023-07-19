Key Liverpool star excluded from pre-season squad as talks over transfer continue

Liverpool will play their first pre-season match on Wednesday against Karlsruher SC and a key star in Jurgen Klopp’s team has been left out of the squad as talks continue over a transfer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jordan Henderson has not been included in the Liverpool squad for their match in Germany today as talks between the Premier League club and Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq continue.

This is a move the Merseyside club made with Fabinho, who is likely to join Al Ittihad this summer and as a result of talks, the Brazilian was not brought to Germany with the rest of the squad.

Henderson has travelled to Germany for the team’s pre-season camp but didn’t travel to the game today, which could signal the end for the Liverpool captain.

Hendeson has already accepted a huge contract offer from Al-Ettifaq and once an agreement is reached between the two clubs then the move should be able to progress further.

The Liverpool captain will be a big miss in the dressing room should he decide to go and does so as a Reds legend having lifted everything at the Merseyside club across the 492 appearances he made for the Premier League giants.