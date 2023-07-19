Liverpool add Premier League star to long list of midfield targets

Liverpool have added Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure to their long list of potential midfield options as Jurgen Klopp sets about trying to replace Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

The 23-year-old impressed at Selhurst Park last season after moving to the Premier League from Lens last summer and according to The Athletic, the Mali international will only be lured away from Selhurst Park if a significant sum arrives for the player. The report states that Palace may look at Southampton’s £50m valuation of Romeo Lavia as guidance – another target for the Reds.

Liverpool look set to lose Fabinho and also Jordan Henderson in the coming weeks and Jurgen Klopp had already been eyeing a long-term successor for the Brazil international. According to Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy, four names are on the Reds’ transfer list to take over Fabinho’s role in the team.

Sofyan Amrabat, Ryan Gravenberch, Kalvin Phillips and Romeo Lavia are all under consideration by Liverpool and now Doucoure joins that list.

Liverpool have already added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to their squad ahead of the new campaign and with another set to come through the door at Anfield before the transfer window ends, the middle of the park will look a lot different for the Reds.

The midfield line was a weakness last season for Klopp and that will certainly be different throughout the upcoming season.