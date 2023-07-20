Chelsea interested in bringing 23-year-old back to Stamford Bridge after selling in 2021

Wesley Fofana’s serious knee injury has prompted Chelsea to dip back into the transfer market for a centre-back and it is being reported that the Blues are interested in Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

Fofana has had surgery on his ACL and will be out for at least six months, which is a huge blow for Mauricio Pochettino as the Frenchman was certain to have a big role in his team.

The Evening Standard reports that the Argentine coach will assess his options over the pre-season with the likes of Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah all competing for centre-back roles at the Blues; but if he does decide to make a move in the market, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is an option.

The 23-year-old left the West Londoners for the Eagles in 2021 as part of a £18m deal but no buyback clause was included.

Crystal Palace now want £50m for the England international, states the report, who would want to be a regular starter at any club he joins this summer. Guehi also has interest from several London clubs, with the Evening Standard reporting that there is long-term interest from both Arsenal and Tottenham.

Pochettino has not ruled out moving for a new defender following Fofana’s injury but it looks like it won’t be a decision that the Blues rush into.