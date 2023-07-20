Brentford goalkeeper David Raya might be one to watch later in the summer transfer window after Tottenham’s interest earlier in the window never amounted to anything.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, as the journalist explained that Brentford’s £40million asking price was too high for Spurs, who ended up signing Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli instead.

Still, Romano expects that Raya might be one to keep an eye on later in the transfer window, perhaps in August, as deals elsewhere could create a domino effect with goalkeepers.

Raya has impressed in his time at Brentford and he could undoubtedly be good enough to strengthen a number of top clubs in the Premier League or elsewhere in Europe.

Romano suggested it could be worth keeping an eye on Bayern Munich in particular, with Yann Sommer possibly leaving and starting a domino effect from there.

“I think for Raya we have to follow the situation in August. At the moment it’s gone quiet after the Spurs story, when they felt Brentford’s £40m asking price was too high,” Romano said.

“Let’s see what’s happening with Bayern goalkeepers as Yann Sommer could join Inter soon, and then we could see movement with the goalkeeper domino from there.”

Only time will tell if Tottenham made the right move by going for Vicario instead, with Raya certainly the more Premier League-proven option, even if £40m did perhaps look a little over-priced.