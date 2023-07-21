After so many outgoings at the club this summer, Leeds United need to concentrate on strengthening their squad before the big Championship kick-off in two weeks time.

The all whites have a new manager in Daniel Farke and new owners in 49ers Enterprises, and it’s fair to say that both are taking the club in a new direction.

It had to be that way after the disastrous managerial tenures of Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce last season. A season in which it appeared former owner, Andrea Radrizzani, lost interest in his investment.

If the Elland Road outfit can start the season well, there’s no reason why they can’t be considered as promotion hopefuls at the business end of the 2023/24 campaign, but Farke will have to buy studiously in the transfer market this summer.

One player that appears open to the possibility of joining the German’s revolution is Paris Saint-Germain’s 20-year-old Frenchman, Edouard Michut.

“Michut would offer something a bit different to Leeds and he is open-minded about the move as it could fit his style of play,” reliable transfer journalist, Dean Jones, said to Give Me Sport.

“He could have stayed at Sunderland but he wasn’t getting on the ball enough and at Leeds, a side we have to expect will dominate games, would give him more opportunity to get on the ball and make things happen.

“He has a nice bit of creation about him and what he lacks in experience he makes up for in technical quality. I think he would be a really good addition to the squad as they are going to need various tools for different types of games and, in the middle, it does seem like they are light of someone who can bring what he can.

“Leeds do have limitations in terms of their spending in the Championship this season and this could be an astute addition.”

On loan at Sunderland last season, Michut will be aware of what’s required to be a success in the English second-tier and like Leeds, the Black Cats are a massive club so the youngster is likely to be able to cope with the pressure.

It isn’t clear if and when talks may begin, but on the face of it Farke could well pick himself up a bargain if an agreement can be found.