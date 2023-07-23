Tottenham see Ligue 1 star with 26 goals as a ‘really good option’ to replace Kane – will cost them ‘around €50m’

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has confirmed that Tottenham view Jonathan David as a valid option if Harry Kane leaves this summer.

Harry Kane’s transfer saga has been ongoing for a long time now but recent reports indicate that Tottenham are warming up to the idea of selling him for the right offer as Levy no longer wants to risk losing him on a free next summer.

It was reported yesterday that Kane’s wife has been in Munich to hunt for a house and school for her children further adding speculation to his potential exit.

And Tottenham may have started working on contingency plan if the England striker ends up leaving. One of the players identified as his replacement is Lille striker Jonathan David.

Jonathan David’s impressive performance last season, where he scored 26 goals across all competitions, has caught Tottenham’s attention. The 23-year-old Canadian striker is viewed as a fantastic long-term addition to the squad.

Galetti has confirmed that Spurs view him as a really good option who is going to be available for around €50m to €55m. And while Spurs would like to keep Kane, they will begin exploring the option to sign the Lille star in more detail in the next days.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist said: