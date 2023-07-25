Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has recently been linked with a move away from the club.

However, a recent report from Yorkshire Evening Post claims that Bamford is now set to stay at Elland Road and help Leeds secure promotion back to the Premier League. The Leeds United striker had an underwhelming campaign last year and he will look to get back to his best once again.

Leeds United will need their top players firing on all cylinders next season if they want to return to the Premier League immediately and Bamford could certainly prove to be a quality acquisition.

The experienced striker has excelled in the Championship in the past and he will look to fire Leeds back into the Premier League once again.

Leeds have recently appointed Daniel Farke as their new manager and Bamford will be hoping to hold down a regular starting spot under former Norwich City manager.

Leeds have Georginio Rutter and Mateo Joseph at their disposal as well.

The 29-year-old was heavily criticised for missing a number of clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities last season and Bamford will be desperate to prove himself next year.