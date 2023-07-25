European giants open talks to sign surprise £40m former Tottenham target

Bayern Munich have opened exploratory talks with Brentford regarding their goalkeeper David Raya as the Spaniard is now an option for the German giants’ goalkeeping position.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Premier League side want around £40m for the 27-year-old, which makes the deal a hard one to complete, as that fee was what turned Tottenham off making a move.

The North London club identified the Brentford star as their number one target for their goalkeeper role but that fee was not an option for Spurs.

Tottenham even agreed personal terms with the Spaniard but in the end, they decided to sign Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli.

Yann Sommer spent the second half of last season between the sticks at Bayern but the veteran goalkeeper looks set to leave the club during the current transfer window, with Romano reporting Inter’s interest in the Swiss international.

Neuer will likely return to the number one spot next season following his long injury but Raya would be the man to succeed the Bayern legend should he decide to leave the Bavarian club next summer when his contract expires.