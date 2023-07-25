Liverpool add £150,000-per week Man City star to list of Fabinho replacements

Liverpool have reportedly added Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips to their list of potential replacements for Saudi-bound Fabinho.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who claims Jurgen Klopp has an extensive list of possible midfielders to replace Fabinho and Jordan Henderson; both of whom are set for lucrative Saudi Pro League transfers.

Although Fabinho’s proposed move to Al-Ittihad has been delayed, with all parties committed to finalising a deal, it seems just a matter of time before the Brazilian defensive midfielder moves to the Middle East, along with Henderson, who is on the verge of being reunited with Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq.

Consequently, despite already adding several new midfield additions to his squad, including Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, Klopp may soon find himself in need of another.

Several names feature on the German’s summer wishlist, and according to Ornstein, one of those is Manchester City’s Phillips.

Struggling to cement a place in Pep Guardiola’s first-team plans since his move from Leeds United last summer, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see City’s number four, who, according to Spotrac, earns £150,000-per week, sacrificed as a way for the club to help balance their books.

Nevertheless, with the likes of Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch and Southampton’s Romeo Lavia also leading contenders to move to Anfield, there are no guarantees Phillips will be offered the chance to move to Merseyside.