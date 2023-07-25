West Ham make move to sign 6ft 4in England defender

Things are starting to get a little desperate in the transfer market for West Ham United now.

David Moyes has clearly identified a number of targets that he requires, but they’ve either moved to other clubs because of the delays in the Hammers getting their act together or, as in the case of Conor Gallagher, their clubs have turned down offers from the east Londoners, per The Guardian (subscription required).

It’s a hugely frustrating time for the club, and the nearer that we get to the end of the current transfer window, the more acute West Ham’s need to strengthen in various positions.

One area where Moyes needs some depth is in defence, and to that end, Chelsea are again being targeted. The Guardian (subscription required) also note that the Scot has shortlisted 24-year-old Trevoh Chalobah as a potential new signing.

The difficult with getting that particular deal over the line is Wesley Fofana’s recent injury, which really doesn’t give Mauricio Pochettino much wiggle room in terms of accepting offers for central defensive stars.

That’s not to say that Chalobah would be a regular either, and that’s a situation that the player himself might have something to say on.

Ultimately, if his manager needs him in reserve at worst, short of digging his heels in and making enemies of his current employers, there’s little that Chalobah can do.