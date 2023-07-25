West Ham see £40m bid rejected for Chelsea star as Hammers told asking price

Chelsea have rejected West Ham’s first bid of around £40m with add-ons for midfielder Conor Gallagher as the Blues hold out for their asking price to be matched.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea discussed the bid for Gallagher alongside Mauricio Pochettino and considering the West London club have a shortage of midfielders already, the Blues decided to reject the Hammers’ offer unless their asking price is met.

That is set at £50m and following seeing their offer turned down, it is said that West Ham are still interested in the 23-year-old.

Chelsea have rejected West Ham first bid for Conor Gallagher around £40m with add-ons. ???? After discussing internally and also with Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea decided to reject. West Ham remain interested but #CFC want at least £50m to sell Conor. pic.twitter.com/CRLpg0CXDl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2023

Gallagher started and scored in Chelsea’s latest pre-season match against Brighton and at present, he finds himself in a strange situation.

The midfielder is currently a starter in Pochettino’s team given their lack of midfielders and should the Blues fail to bring another in, that would remain.

However, that is unlikely as the West London club have targets that they are pursuing and if Gallagher wants guaranteed minutes for the upcoming season, a move to West Ham would be a good option for the Englishman.