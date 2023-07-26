Man City squad desperate for key star to stay amid links away from the Etihad

Man City’s Kyle Walker is the subject of interest for Bayern Munich this summer as the Bavarian giants push to complete the transfer for the right-back ahead of the new campaign.

The Bundesliga champions have already agreed personal terms with the England defender but both clubs are yet to agree on a transfer fee for the 33-year-old.

According to Daily Mail’s Jack Gaughan, Man City’s players are desperate for Walker to remain at the club amid speculation he could move to Bayern. The veteran defender is not a regular starter in Pep Guardiola’s side anymore but his attributes are very useful in certain matches and the player is an important figure in the dressing room.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Guardiola stated that Walker is an important player for Man City and that they will fight to keep him at the Etihad ahead of the new season.

The City boss said via Sky Sports: “What I can say, is that he is an incredibly important player for us. He has specific qualities that are very hard to find in the world and his special qualities are irreplaceable.

“We want him here but in the end, I don’t know what is going to happen.

“They are in touch, both clubs, and we will fight for him.”

It remains to be seen if Walker decides to leave City in the coming weeks and it is clear that Man City want to keep hold of their right-back.