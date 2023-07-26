Man United make new verbal offer to Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund

Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, clearly isn’t giving up on his pursuit of Atalanta’s young striker, Rasmus Hojlund.

Despite the Dane only having played 32 top-flight matches in Serie A (per transfermarkt), the Premier League side clearly believe that the 20-year-old offers them something that they require in an attacking sense.

The issue so far in the current transfer window has been Atalanta’s apparent insistence at earning more than €70m from the sale of the player.

With only a couple of weeks left until the start of the new Premier League season, ten Hag doesn’t have long to integrate the player into his squad.

However, their verbal offer to the Italian outfit, as detailed by The Athletic (subscription required), is getting closer to bridging the gap. The Red Devils have now offered €50million (£42.8m) and €10m in add-ons.

Whilst it isn’t clear at this stage if Atalanta will accept or not, they need to think long and hard before turning it down.

United are known to have other targets in mind and one gets the feeling that ten Hag isn’t a man to be messed about.

If the Italians are intent on playing hardball in negotiations the Dutchman might well turn his attentions elsewhere and, though that would mean Hojlund would remain in situ, to lose out on a potential €60m would be quite something.