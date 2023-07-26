(Video) Jordan Henderson spotted training with Al Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson has been spotted training with Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq.

The former Liverpool captain has completed a move to Al Ettifaq and, according to Fabrizio Romano, has signed a lucrative three-year deal.

And recently pictured participating in his first training session since becoming the latest high-profile name to make the switch to Saudi Arabia, Henderson appears to be settling into life in the Middle East.

During his 12 years at Anfield, Henderson, who won eight major trophies, including the 2019-20 Premier League and 2018-19 Champions League, directly contributed to 94 goals in 492 games in all competitions.

