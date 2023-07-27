Man City given Gvardiol deadline by Leipzig

Josko Gvardiol has long been a wanted man by Man City, but Pep Guardiola may not be able to acquire the world-class defender after Leipzig put a swift deadline on when they will stop negotiating for their player and keep him in situ.

The Croatian was one of the best players at the World Cup last year, and it’s no wonder that the Cityzens want to acquire someone who can be accurately described as ‘best in class.’

Though a world record fee for a defender is to be expected in order for Leipzig to allow their star man to move on, the Manchester Evening News note that such a fee will need to be paid by August 12 at the very latest.

Effectively, that gives the powers that be at the Etihad Stadium just over a fortnight to get the deal fully signed, sealed and delivered.

Gvardiol deal. Tension with Man City and Leipzig during final stage of negotiations — Joško he didn’t complete the medical yet ???? Verbal agreement reached yesterday — medical booked today but then issues on clubs side after leak and no green light to medical. Deal still ON. pic.twitter.com/Vq2MNy1xAp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2023

Given that reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, tweeted a week ago that there had been issues during the final stages of negotiations for the player, and nothing concrete has happened since, there needs to be a re-aligning of the strategy and situation from all parties in order to move any deal forward.

Players have been left in limbo during transfer windows past of course, but the players involved and the money being spoken about – €100m according to Football Transfers – are rarely at this level.

That’s because Gvardiol to City is a monumental transfer if it goes through.