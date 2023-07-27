Video: Jude Bellingham chips Andre Onana to score first Real Madrid goal vs Man United

Real Madrid were 2-0 winners over Man United on Wednesday as the two European giants met in a pre-season friendly in Houston which saw Jude Bellingham score his first goal for the Spanish side.

The England star opened the scoring after just six minutes as he made a lovely run in behind the United defence and finished off the move by chipping the Red Devils’ newest signing Andre Onana.

The 20-year-old highlighted once again why there was such a fuss over his signing this summer and Real Madrid fans can expect many more from the young midfielder.