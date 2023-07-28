Premier League rivals in advanced negotiations to sign 22-year-old Chelsea ace

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Premier League rivals Fulham are keen on signing the 22-year-old winger this summer and they have already submitted a verbal proposal for him.

Apparently, Fulham are hoping to offer around £4 million for the talented young winger but Chelsea are holding out for a fee of around £8 million.

Negotiations are thought to be advanced between the two clubs and Fulham are confident of getting a deal done in the next few days.

Hudson-Odoi was on loan at Bayer Leverkusen last season and he struggled for game time. He is unlikely to get ample game time at Stamford Bridge either and it makes sense for the Blues to part ways with him.

Fulham will need to sign quality attackers this summer and Hudson-Odoi could be a useful option for them.

The 22-year-old was highly rated when he first broke through to the first-team scene at Chelsea. However, he has not been able to live up to the expectations and must leave the club permanently to continue his development and fulfil his potential.

Regular football at Fulham would be ideal for the talented young winger. Signing him for £4 million could be a massive bargain for the Londoners.

Hudson-Odoi has the attributes to develop into a quality Premier League winger and he will add some much-needed pace, flair and unpredictability to the Fulham attack.