Bayern unfazed by Levy’s reputation: Talks to resume next week for Kane

Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest around Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

According to him, Bayern officials are set to hold direct talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to discuss the potential transfer.

The meeting between Bayern and Levy is seen as a crucial moment in the negotiations, given Levy’s reputation for being a tough negotiator. Bayern want ‘to go over’ the €80 million plus add-ons that were reportedly offered two weeks ago and will persist in their pursuit of Kane.

However, the final outcome according to him, depends on Tottenham’s willingness to part ways with their star striker.

He adds that the talks between Bayern and Tottenham are expected to continue early next week. While it remains uncertain if an agreement will be reached during the upcoming meeting, Bayern are confident that Kane wants to join them, making the success of the deal contingent on Tottenham’s stance on the matter.

He wrote:

“Bayern officials are going to have direct contact, a direct meeting with Daniel Levy to discuss about Harry Kane. It’s an important moment, an important day to discuss this deal, so let’s see how the conversation will go. Bayern know that sometimes it takes time to negotiate with Daniel Levy, it’s not easy at all. Bayern want to go over the €80m plus add-ons offered two weeks ago, and they will insist again for Harry Kane. PSG are keeping a close eye on the situation in case the deal collapses with Bayern – but let me repeat, Bayern are the favourites.”

“Bayern are confident but again, it depends on Tottenham not on Bayern. Talks will continue early next week. I can’t predict the future so don’t know if they will agree fee during that meeting, but for sure to meet all together it’s crucial to advance in the negotiations. Bayern are sure that the player is open to joining them, that’s why this depends on Spurs!”

While he also claims that PSG are keeping an eye on the whole situation in case the negotiations with Bayern collapses, Kane’s preference remains to join the German club.

In fact, The Telegraph journalist Matt Law reported last week that the player has no interest in joining the French giants and that he would turn down an approach from them.

The transfer saga surrounding Harry Kane continues to unfold and it remains to be seen how the upcoming talks between Daniel Levy and Bayern Munich fares.